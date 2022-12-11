Chance Of Rain For Sunday

.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 72. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.