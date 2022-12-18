Cantonment Woman Charged With Burglary, Providing False Name, Meth Possession

December 18, 2022

A Cantonment woman arrested for burglary was also charged with lying about her name to law enforcement.

Emily Reese Klercker, 19, was charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied residence, petit theft, felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and providing false identification to law enforcement.

Klercker allegedly broke into her stepfather’s home, where she does not reside, and took items worth $465 including medical marijuana, a grooming kit, smoking pipe, wine and AirPods. The alleged theft was caught on surveillance video, according to an arrest report.

When deputies located Klercker sitting on the front porch of a home on Lowndes Avenue, she provided a false name, according to her arrest report. They also reported finding a gram of methamphetamine in the pocket of her hoodie.

Klercker remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with her bond set at $10,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 