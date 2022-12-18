Cantonment Woman Charged With Burglary, Providing False Name, Meth Possession

A Cantonment woman arrested for burglary was also charged with lying about her name to law enforcement.

Emily Reese Klercker, 19, was charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied residence, petit theft, felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and providing false identification to law enforcement.

Klercker allegedly broke into her stepfather’s home, where she does not reside, and took items worth $465 including medical marijuana, a grooming kit, smoking pipe, wine and AirPods. The alleged theft was caught on surveillance video, according to an arrest report.

When deputies located Klercker sitting on the front porch of a home on Lowndes Avenue, she provided a false name, according to her arrest report. They also reported finding a gram of methamphetamine in the pocket of her hoodie.

Klercker remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with her bond set at $10,000.