Cantonment Man Wanted In Georgia Arrested Locally On Drugs, Weapons Charges

A Cantonment man wanted in Georgia was arrested in Escambia County on multiple drugs and weapons charges.

Martious Labara Williams, 30, was charged with two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, using or displaying a firearm during a felony, and fleeing law enforcement with lights and siren active. All of the charges are felonies.

After determining that Williams had an active arrest warrant, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop his vehicle at the intersection of Cervantes and “T” streets. The vehicle accelerated at a high speed, and deputies canceled the traffic stop. Deputies later located the black Mercedes and Williams parked behind a residence on Rue Max Street.

According to an arrest report, a search of the vehicle located a Kel-Tec PLR 22 and magazine of .22 caliber ammunition, a bag containing a magazine and 28 rounds of .233 ammunition, three pills that tested positive for meth, a bag with powder that tested positive for meth, two bag containing cocaine, two bags of marijuana, plastic sandwich bags and a digital scale with cocaine residue. On Williams’ person, deputies located a half pill of oxycodone and $3,270 in cash.

Williams was turned over to federal ATF agents pending further investigation. The black Mercedes was seized by ECSO.

Authorities said Williams also had an outstanding warrant for fleeing and eluding law enforcement, grand theft and driving without a license.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday without bond as he awaited pick up by U.S. Marshals.