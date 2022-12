Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Bradley Linton and London Mixon

1st Grade: Anna Cox

2nd Grade: Brayden Mullins and Kolin Rogers

3rd Grade: Charlie Trawick and Ryan Hoomes

4th Grade: Cohen Linton and MaryStephen Moody

5th Grade: Jayden Carter and Sawyer Odom

