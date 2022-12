Ascend Reports 15,535 Gallon Cooling Tower Water Discharge

Ascend Performance materials reported the release of over 15,000 gallons of cooling tower water on Thursday.

According to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protect, an “upset condition” led to an overflow in two cooling towers and a 15, 535 gallon discharge into a stormwater outfall between 5:55 and 7:20 a.m.

No further details were provided.