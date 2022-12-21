Arctic Front Bringing Extreme Cold, Extreme Wind Chills

An arctic cold front will be extremely cold weather through the Christmas weekend. Beginning Friday, wind chills — the “feels like” temperature — will plunge into the single digits. North Escambia overnight lows will be in the upper teens to around 20 with Friday’s high not expected to rise above freezing.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.