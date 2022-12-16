All Star High School Football Game Is Tonight (With Roster)

Pitting the best of the best against each other in four quarters of east vs. west, the Pensacola Sports High School All Star Football Game will take place Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Washington High School football stadium.

Approximately 85 senior football players from schools across Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties have been selected to participate in Friday night’s game. Pine Forest High football coach Ronnie Douglas will lead the West team roster, while Niceville High coach Grant Thompson will head the East roster.

Each eligible school in the three-county area is guaranteed at least one spot on the all-star team, given they have an eligible senior, and every player will play in the game.

Created in 2004 by community and sports leaders, along with Pensacola Sports, the inaugural All Star Game’s mission was to showcase Pensacola area seniors in one last football game of their high school career.

Tickets to Friday night’s All Star Football Game at Washington High are $10 general admission and $5 per student. To purchase tickets, click here.

WEST ROSTER

Head Coach: Ronnie Douglas , Pine Forest High School

Kaden Odom — Northview — QB

Ammiel Steele — Escambia — QB

Aiden Byrd — Catholic — QB

Pat O’Hara — Washington — LB

Jamarkus Jefferson — Northview — RB

Jaquan Kennedy — Pensacola — RB

Ethan Lett — Catholic — OL

Alfred Washington — Escambia — OL

Tylon Nettles — Pine Forest — OL

Isaih Jones — Escambia — OL

Caleb Brown — Washington — OL

Derick Whithurst — Escambia — OL

Maliki Haynes — Northview — LB

Will Smith — Washington — OL

Jaydon Luster — Escambia — WR

Camelo Campbell — Tate — WR

BJ Jenkins — Washington — WR

Bobby Green — Pcola High — WR

Andre Coleman — West Florida — WR

Pat Delcour — West Florida — WR

Reed Robinson — Washington — WR

Zeyvian Avery — West Florida — DL

Oneal Daniels — West Florida — DL

Ji’quz Minor — Escambia — DL

Jeremiah Efird — Washington — DL

Leon McClinton — West Florida — DL

Marcell Mccants — Tate — DL

Elijuah Gideon — Escambia — DL

Luke Bridges — Northview — DB

Malachi Gilbert — Washington — DB

Cameron Kelly — Pine Forest — DB

Tyrese Thomas — Pine Forest — DB

Adrian Swanson — West Florida — DB

Cameron Evans — Tate — MLB

Ahmarion Moultrie — West Florida — MLB

Mareese Bonner — Pcola High — MLB

Deontae Reinhardt — Pine Forest — MLB

Jaylen Lewis — Washington — MLB

Caleb Westergreen — Tate — Punter/Kicker

EAST ROSTER

Head Coach: Grant Thompson, Niceville High School