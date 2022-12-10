Adoptions Are Free Saturday At The Escambia Animal Shelter

December 10, 2022

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a holiday adoption extravaganza today, December 10 for National Adoption Weekend.

During the event, the animal shelter will waive adoption fees for anyone looking to take home a cat or dog.

“We will waive all adoption fees for the weekend and we hope to find all of our great animals homes for the holidays,” said Escambia County Animal Welfare Director John Robinson.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. It is open Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

