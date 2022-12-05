A Christmas Miracle: The Miracle League’s Annual Christmas Party

December 5, 2022

Santa visited with Miracle League players at their Christmas party at Tate High School Friday night.

Tate High student organizations and volunteers came together to put on the party, including the Beta club.

“This is a shout-out to Beta Club at Tate for hosting their annual Christmas for our players at MLP. For years they have made this event so special for our athletes as well as hosting a Trunk or Treat and serving as buddies for us throughout the years,” Shirley Godwin of the Miracle League said.

The Miracle League players were able to visit Santa, enjoy dinner, watch a special performance and more.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

