Flomaton Schools Go On Lockdown After ‘Prank’ Active Shooter Threat

December 13, 2022

The Flomaton schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after an unfounded report of an active shooter.

Someone called the Flomaton Police Department and reported an active shooter on the campus of Flomaton High School, according to Flomaton Police.

Flomaton Police, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded and searched every room of Flomaton High and the adjacent Flomaton Elementary School. The Escambia County (AL) Schools district said no threat was found.

According to Flomaton Police Chief Johnny Wilson, the caller had a foreign accident and “was difficult to understand”. He said the Brewton, Bay Minette, and Evergreen police departments received similar active shooter calls from the same out of state phone number.

The case remains under investigation in each jurisdiction.

“Unfortunately this seems to be happening in many schools around the state,” the district said, referring to the incident as a “prank”.

Both schools had returned to a normal schedule by early afternoon.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 