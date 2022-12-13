Flomaton Schools Go On Lockdown After ‘Prank’ Active Shooter Threat

The Flomaton schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after an unfounded report of an active shooter.

Someone called the Flomaton Police Department and reported an active shooter on the campus of Flomaton High School, according to Flomaton Police.

Flomaton Police, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded and searched every room of Flomaton High and the adjacent Flomaton Elementary School. The Escambia County (AL) Schools district said no threat was found.

According to Flomaton Police Chief Johnny Wilson, the caller had a foreign accident and “was difficult to understand”. He said the Brewton, Bay Minette, and Evergreen police departments received similar active shooter calls from the same out of state phone number.

The case remains under investigation in each jurisdiction.

“Unfortunately this seems to be happening in many schools around the state,” the district said, referring to the incident as a “prank”.

Both schools had returned to a normal schedule by early afternoon.

File photo.