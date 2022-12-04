$4.7 Million Highway 29 Reconstruction Safety Project In Century Begins On Tuesday

Work is set to begin Tuesday on a $4.7 million safety project to resurface Highway 29 in Century.

FDOT plans a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line.

The project includes reconstructing a 700-foot curved segment of Highway 29 from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street; the curve has been the site of several truck accidents in recent years.

FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

During construction, drivers may encounter temporary traffic shifts and daytime and nighttime intermittent lane closures. Access to adjacent businesses and other properties will be maintained at all times.

FDOT estimates the project will be completed in late 2024.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

The current state budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis included $3,278,228 toward the total cost of the project.

Pictured: Looking south into Florida on Highway 29 in Century. Pictured inset: Part of a Highway 29 safety improvement project will include the realignment of this curve. Graphics below show project details. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.