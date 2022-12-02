Monday Is A Christmas Holiday For Most Government Agencies

Today, December 26, is a holiday for most government agencies.

Escambia County

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all department)

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

ECAT Administration Office

Town of Century

All Town of Century offices and departments

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority

All ECUA offices are closed

No changes to sanitation collection schedules

U.S. Post Office

Lost post offices are closed

Mail will not be picked up or delivered

Pictured: Palafox Place on a rainy December day. Photo by Kathy Boyle for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.