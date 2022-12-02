Monday Is A Christmas Holiday For Most Government Agencies

December 26, 2022

Today, December 26, is a holiday for most government agencies.

Escambia County

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all department)
  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Waste Services Administration
  • ECAT Administration Office

Town of Century

  • All Town of Century offices and departments

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority

  • All ECUA offices are closed
  • No changes to sanitation collection schedules

U.S. Post Office

  • Lost post offices are closed
  • Mail will not be picked up or delivered

Pictured: Palafox Place on a rainy December day. Photo by Kathy Boyle for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





