Woman, Dog Rescued After SUV Lands In The Trees In Wreck Near Century
November 25, 2022
A woman and her dog escaped serious injury when she crashed into a wooded area and her SUV became stuck in the trees several feet off the ground Friday morning.
The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman was westbound on Highway 4 when she failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into the woods. After shearing off a few small trees, the vehicle came to rest in the trees. The front of the SUV was resting nose-down on a small hill, while the rear of the SUV was some 6-8 feet off the ground, supported by several small trees.
Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used the Jaws of Life to remove the driver’s side door. The woman was able to crawl out of the vehicle down a ladder and walk away from the wreck. Firefighters also rescued her dog from the SUV.
Both the woman and the dog did not have any apparent injuries. She was transported to Jay Hospital by a D.W. McMillan EMS unit from Flomaton.
The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Engine 519 conducted the rescue.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
10 Responses to “Woman, Dog Rescued After SUV Lands In The Trees In Wreck Near Century”
“Looks like a back stay wire for a utility pole is doing all the heavy lifting. See the yellow warning sleeve for it?”
There’s no wire there. The yellow things are stabilizers placed by the fire department for safety.
I think the dog was driving ?
Looks like a back stay wire for a utility pole is doing all the heavy lifting. See the yellow warning sleeve for it?
Did the curve move from the location it’s always been? Nevermind…glad they are both ok.
Richard Tompkins, it’s a mutual aid agreement as far as I know. If Escambia’s units are already on a call they request help from the surrounding areas.
Folks gotta learn Bo and Luke had YEARS of experience jumping. You can’t just have a wild notion and expect to be able to do it like they did.
I’m glad the driver and passenger weren’t hurt, though.
I witnessed the crash and thought how did she get all the way up there it was amazing
The look on the dogs’ face says it all.
Is DWM providing ambulance service over there now?
I wonder if they’ve seen Harry Potter! Glad everyone is okay