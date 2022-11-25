Woman, Dog Rescued After SUV Lands In The Trees In Wreck Near Century

A woman and her dog escaped serious injury when she crashed into a wooded area and her SUV became stuck in the trees several feet off the ground Friday morning.

The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman was westbound on Highway 4 when she failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into the woods. After shearing off a few small trees, the vehicle came to rest in the trees. The front of the SUV was resting nose-down on a small hill, while the rear of the SUV was some 6-8 feet off the ground, supported by several small trees.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used the Jaws of Life to remove the driver’s side door. The woman was able to crawl out of the vehicle down a ladder and walk away from the wreck. Firefighters also rescued her dog from the SUV.

Both the woman and the dog did not have any apparent injuries. She was transported to Jay Hospital by a D.W. McMillan EMS unit from Flomaton.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Engine 519 conducted the rescue.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.