Woman, Dog Rescued After SUV Lands In The Trees In Wreck Near Century

November 25, 2022

A woman and her dog escaped serious injury when she crashed into a wooded area and her SUV became stuck in the trees several feet off the ground Friday morning.

The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman was westbound on Highway 4 when she failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into the woods. After shearing off a few small trees, the vehicle came to rest in the trees. The front of the SUV was resting nose-down on a small hill, while the rear of the SUV was some 6-8 feet off the ground, supported by several small trees.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used the Jaws of Life to remove the driver’s side door. The woman was able to crawl out of the vehicle down a ladder and walk away from the wreck. Firefighters also rescued her dog from the SUV.

Both the woman and the dog did not have any apparent injuries. She was transported to Jay Hospital by a D.W. McMillan EMS unit from Flomaton.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Engine 519 conducted the rescue.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

10 Responses to “Woman, Dog Rescued After SUV Lands In The Trees In Wreck Near Century”

  1. William Reynolds on November 25th, 2022 1:49 pm

    “Looks like a back stay wire for a utility pole is doing all the heavy lifting. See the yellow warning sleeve for it?”

    There’s no wire there. The yellow things are stabilizers placed by the fire department for safety.

  2. Steve on November 25th, 2022 1:49 pm

    I think the dog was driving ?

  3. Supported on November 25th, 2022 1:37 pm

    Looks like a back stay wire for a utility pole is doing all the heavy lifting. See the yellow warning sleeve for it?

  4. Susie on November 25th, 2022 1:21 pm

    Did the curve move from the location it’s always been? Nevermind…glad they are both ok.

  5. Me on November 25th, 2022 1:05 pm

    Richard Tompkins, it’s a mutual aid agreement as far as I know. If Escambia’s units are already on a call they request help from the surrounding areas.

  6. Dennis HE Wiggins on November 25th, 2022 12:46 pm

    Folks gotta learn Bo and Luke had YEARS of experience jumping. You can’t just have a wild notion and expect to be able to do it like they did.

    I’m glad the driver and passenger weren’t hurt, though.

  7. Jack on November 25th, 2022 12:45 pm

    I witnessed the crash and thought how did she get all the way up there it was amazing

  8. Paul on November 25th, 2022 12:05 pm

    The look on the dogs’ face says it all. ;)

  9. Richard Tompkins on November 25th, 2022 11:35 am

    Is DWM providing ambulance service over there now?

  10. Big E on November 25th, 2022 11:23 am

    I wonder if they’ve seen Harry Potter! Glad everyone is okay :)





