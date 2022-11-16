Winning $58K Fantasy Five Tickets Sold In Davisville And Pensacola

Two people are bote over $58,000 richer this morning after both purchasing winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 tickets in Escambia County.

A winning ticket was sold at the State Line Gift Shop at 11208 Highway 97 in Davisville, in the Piggly Wiggly shopping center. A second winning ticket was sold at Publix at 1100 East Cervantes Street in Pensacola, and a third in Miami.

The winning tickets are worth $58,371.34 each.

The 326 tickets matching four numbers won $86.50 each. Another 8,424 tickets matching three numbers are worth $9 each, and 77,584 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 10-18-20-22-24.