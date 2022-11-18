What You Need To Know: Northview Hosts Holmes County In 1R Round Two Tonight

November 18, 2022

The Northview Chiefs will host the Holmes County Blue Devils Friday night in round two of the 1R playoffs.

The undefeated Chiefs (10-0) had a bye last week in round one, while Holmes County (7-4) knocked off Freeport 49-20.

  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Location: Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium, Northview HS
  • Tickets: $8, plus service fee.
    • All tickets must be purchased through Gofan.co. Mobile device only; no printed tickets. Only FHSAA state series passes will be accepted.
  • Parking: Donation. Arrive early for the best locations.
  • Weather: Dress warm. Kickoff about 42 degrees, falling to 37 degrees by the end of the game. Light north wind; no rain.

Northview has averaged 45 points per game this season, while Holmes has averaged 36.7. The Chiefs have averaged 418.3 yards per game (292.3 rushing, 126 passing), while Holmes has averaged 360.5 (254.8 rushing, 105.6 passing).

With a win Friday night in the regional semifinals, the Chiefs will host the winner of tonight’s Baker (8-3) at Chipley (10-0) game on Friday, November 25.

