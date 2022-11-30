Walnut Hill Man Charged With DUI In Connection With Wrong-Way Highway 97 Crash

A Walnut Hill man has been charged in connection with a wrong way crash Monday night.

James Harold Green, 66, was charged by the Florida Highway Patrol with DUI with property damage, reckless driving with property damage, and smuggling a controlled substance into the county jail, according to jail records. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Witnesses said Green’s pickup truck was traveling in the wrong lane of Highway 97 near Wiggins Lake Road, just north of Walnut Hill Fire Station, about 6:47 p.m..

An oncoming driver reportedly swerved out of the way to avoid a head-on collision, and his pickup truck struck a guardrail. The driver was not injured.

The wrong-way pickup truck came to rest about 1,000 feet away in a ditch hitting a guardrail and a mailbox. Green was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital for treatment and taken into custody by troopers. While he was being booked into the Escambia County Jail, a felony amount of narcotics was discovered, according to FHP.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash. The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.