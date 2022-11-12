Veterans Honor Program Sunday At Carver Park In Cantonment

November 12, 2022

The Cantonment Improvement Committee and the Ascend Cares Foundation presented “A Tribute to Veterans” Sunday afternoon at Carver Park in Cantonment.

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host a veterans honor program on Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m.

The honoring those who served will be held at 2 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. The Tate High School AJROTC Honor Guard will take part, and there will be guest speakers. A meal will follow.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event.

For more information, contact Mary at (850) 346-2797.

Pictured: The 2021 Veterans tribute at Carver Park in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 