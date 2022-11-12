Veterans Honor Program Sunday At Carver Park In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host a veterans honor program on Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m.

The honoring those who served will be held at 2 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. The Tate High School AJROTC Honor Guard will take part, and there will be guest speakers. A meal will follow.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event.

For more information, contact Mary at (850) 346-2797.

Pictured: The 2021 Veterans tribute at Carver Park in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.