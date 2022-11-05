U.S. Marshals Arrest Escambia County Bank Robbery Suspect In Key West

A man wanted for an October 21 bank robbery in Escambia County was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday night in Key West.

Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, was wanted for the robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank on Bayou Boulevard.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Key West, he was also charged with possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

He will be transported back to Escambia County to face the bank robbery charge.