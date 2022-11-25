Two Escambia 4-H Grilling Team Members Place At State Tailgating Contest

November 25, 2022

Two Escambia County teens placed in the 4-H Tailgating Contest recently at the UF/IFAS Animal Sciences Beef Unit at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Brooke Hoomes placed third in the pork category, and Addie Manning placed second in shrimp. They both earned a $1,000 college scholarship.

Grilling participants competed in one of four categories: beef, pork, chicken and shrimp. Participants created table displays to show off their recipes and creativity and were judged on their grilling abilities. In addition, their knowledge was put to the test with questions from judges on food and fire safety as well as meat selections.

“4-H helps our youth gain the knowledge and skills they need for their future. Whether they are interested in science, technology, food or public speaking, we have projects that will benefit everyone and help them give back to their community,” said UF/IFAS Extension Escambia director Nick Simmons.

“The tailgating contest allowed them to think outside the box, but also taught them important food and fire safety rules. All Escambia County participants have learned so much from this competition and have taken home new skills to share with their families,” Simmons added.

