Two Collect $58K Each For Fantasy 5 Tickets Sold In Davisville, Pensacola

Two people have cashed in winning Fantasy Five tickets bought in Davisville and Pensacola on November 15. The tickets were worth $58,371.34 each.

William H. Stinson of Saraland purchased his winning ticket at the State Line at the State Line Gift Shop at 11208 Highway 97 in Davisville, in the Piggly Wiggly shopping center. Joseph Edward Bush of Chipley purchased a second Escambia County winning ticket at the Publix at 1100 East Cervantes Street in Pensacola.

A third winning ticket was sold in Miami.

The 326 tickets matching four numbers won $86.50 each. Another 8,424 tickets matching three numbers are worth $9 each, and 77,584 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

The November 15 winning numbers were 10-18-20-22-24.