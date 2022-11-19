Tommy Lowery Steely

Mr. Tommy Lowery Steely of Old Fannie Road in Flomaton, AL passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at a Century FL health care facility.

Mr. Steely was a lifelong resident of Century, FL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was employed by Container Corporation for a number of years. He was a member of Flomaton First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and was a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mr. Steely was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Steely; his parents, Sid Steely and Dora Dean Steely; and sons, Tommy Steely, Jr. and Keith Steely.

He is survived by a daughter, Kellie Steely of Flomaton; a grandson, Tyler Jacob Steely of Flomaton; and special family members, John (Kristen) Steely, Sandy Steely, Travis Steely and Stanley (Bobbie) Dixon.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Bro. Patrick Carden officiating. Interment will follow at Flomaton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 12 Noon until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Andre Deslonde, Brett Deslonde, Pete Salazar, Rusty Burnham, Patrick Carden, and Terry Sheffield.