Tommy Lowery Steely

November 19, 2022

Mr. Tommy Lowery Steely of Old Fannie Road in Flomaton, AL passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at a Century FL health care facility.

Mr. Steely was a lifelong resident of Century, FL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was employed by Container Corporation for a number of years. He was a member of Flomaton First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and was a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mr. Steely was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Steely; his parents, Sid Steely and Dora Dean Steely; and sons, Tommy Steely, Jr. and Keith Steely.

He is survived by a daughter, Kellie Steely of Flomaton; a grandson, Tyler Jacob Steely of Flomaton; and special family members, John (Kristen) Steely, Sandy Steely, Travis Steely and Stanley (Bobbie) Dixon.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Bro. Patrick Carden officiating. Interment will follow at Flomaton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 12 Noon until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Andre Deslonde, Brett Deslonde, Pete Salazar, Rusty Burnham, Patrick Carden, and Terry Sheffield.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 