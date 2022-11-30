Three With 120 Years Combined Experience Retire From International Paper

November 30, 2022

Three employees with 120 years combined service recently retired from International Paper’s mill in Cantonment.

They are:

  • Tommy Nall, predictive maintenance technician, 42 years of service
  • Mark Ard, reliability engineer,  37 years of service
  • John Huelsbeck, storeroom, 41 years of service

“These team members have been teachers, mentors, high level contributors and friends at the mill. They professionally and personally will leave long lasting positive impressions,” Scott Taylor, mill manager, said.

