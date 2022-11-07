There’s A Mistake In The Due Date On This Month’s Century Utility Bills

The Town of Century says there is a mistake in the due date printed on their utility bills for water, sewer and gas.

The bills state the next due is November 8, but that is incorrect. Utility bills are always due on or before the 24th of the month, which puts the correct due date on November 24, according to the town.

For more information, contact the town during business hours at (850) 256-3208 or email lhowington@centuryflorida.us.