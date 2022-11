Tate High Cheerleaders Take Top Honors At Battle Of The Breeze

The Tate High School cheerleaders opened their competitive season recently in the Battle of the Breeze Cheer Competition.

The varsity squad placed first and were grand champions in the high school division. The Tate junior varsity team placed first in the JV high school division and was awarded for Best Jumps.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.