Swearing In Held For Three Escambia School Board Members

The Escambia County School board held a swearing in ceremony Tuesday.

Newly elected District 3 member Davis Williams took the oath of office.

District 1 member Kevin Adams and District 2 member Paul Fetsko were both sworn in for another term.

Fetsko was elected board chairman, and Patty Hightower of District 4 was elected as vice chair.

NorthEscambia.com images, click to enlarge.