State, Federal Office Winners: Gaetz, Rubio, Salzman, Andrade, Broxson (With Complete List)

Here are state and federal office winners from the local districts and statewide offices:

United States Senator

Marco Rubio REP 4,456,536 — 57.79%

Val Demings DEM 3,174,416 – 41.16%

U.S. Representative, District 1

Matt Gaetz REP 196,494 – 67.83%

Rebekah Jones DEM 93,178 – 32.17%

State Representative, District 1

Michelle Salzman REP 42,992 — 69.27%

Franscine C. Mathis DEM 19,075 — 30.73%

State Representative, District 2

Alex Andrade REP 44,423 — 63.62%

Carollyn Rabeca Taylor DEM 25,403 — 36.38%

State Senator, District 1

Doug Broxson REP 144,299 – 71.15%

Charlie Nichols DEM 58,521 – 28.85%

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

DeSantis / Nuñez REP 4,594,698 — 59.48%

Crist / Hernandez DEM 3,080,201 — 39.87%

Attorney General

Ashley Moody REP 4,631,503 — 60.69%

Aramis Ayala DEM 3,000,462 — 39.31%

Chief Financial Officer

Jimmy Patronis REP 4,509,798 — 59.58%

Adam Hattersley DEM 3,059,996 — 40.42%

Commissioner of Agriculture