State, Federal Office Winners: Gaetz, Rubio, Salzman, Andrade, Broxson (With Complete List)

November 9, 2022

Here are state and federal office winners from the local districts and statewide offices:

United States Senator

  • Marco Rubio REP 4,456,536 — 57.79%
  • Val Demings DEM 3,174,416 – 41.16%

U.S. Representative, District 1

  • Matt Gaetz REP 196,494 – 67.83%
  • Rebekah Jones DEM 93,178 – 32.17%

State Representative, District 1

  • Michelle Salzman REP 42,992 — 69.27%
  • Franscine C. Mathis DEM 19,075 — 30.73%

State Representative, District 2

  • Alex Andrade REP 44,423 — 63.62%
  • Carollyn Rabeca Taylor DEM 25,403 — 36.38%

State Senator, District 1

  • Doug Broxson REP 144,299 – 71.15%
  • Charlie Nichols DEM 58,521 – 28.85%

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

  • DeSantis / Nuñez REP 4,594,698 — 59.48%
  • Crist / Hernandez DEM 3,080,201 — 39.87%

Attorney General

  • Ashley Moody REP 4,631,503 — 60.69%
  • Aramis Ayala DEM 3,000,462 — 39.31%

Chief Financial Officer

  • Jimmy Patronis REP 4,509,798 — 59.58%
  • Adam Hattersley DEM 3,059,996 — 40.42%

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Wilton Simpson REP 4,491,681 — 59.4%
  • Naomi Esther Blemur DEM 3,070,018 — 40.6%

