State, Federal Office Winners: Gaetz, Rubio, Salzman, Andrade, Broxson (With Complete List)
November 9, 2022
Here are state and federal office winners from the local districts and statewide offices:
United States Senator
- Marco Rubio REP 4,456,536 — 57.79%
- Val Demings DEM 3,174,416 – 41.16%
U.S. Representative, District 1
- Matt Gaetz REP 196,494 – 67.83%
- Rebekah Jones DEM 93,178 – 32.17%
State Representative, District 1
- Michelle Salzman REP 42,992 — 69.27%
- Franscine C. Mathis DEM 19,075 — 30.73%
State Representative, District 2
- Alex Andrade REP 44,423 — 63.62%
- Carollyn Rabeca Taylor DEM 25,403 — 36.38%
State Senator, District 1
- Doug Broxson REP 144,299 – 71.15%
- Charlie Nichols DEM 58,521 – 28.85%
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
- DeSantis / Nuñez REP 4,594,698 — 59.48%
- Crist / Hernandez DEM 3,080,201 — 39.87%
Attorney General
- Ashley Moody REP 4,631,503 — 60.69%
- Aramis Ayala DEM 3,000,462 — 39.31%
Chief Financial Officer
- Jimmy Patronis REP 4,509,798 — 59.58%
- Adam Hattersley DEM 3,059,996 — 40.42%
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Wilton Simpson REP 4,491,681 — 59.4%
- Naomi Esther Blemur DEM 3,070,018 — 40.6%
