‘Sleep With One Eye Open’ – Woman Charged With Making Terroristic Threat

November 22, 2022

An Atmore woman has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Whitney Hope Hyatt, 31, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Hyatt allegedly threatened to burn down a residence on Ewing Drive in Atmore with the family members inside.

“She also made several threats and also stated that law enforcement would have a good reason to lock her up this time,” Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Officers responded to the residence the following day after Hyatt returned and created a disturbance, he said.

“She continued making threats toward family members and advising them to sleep with one eye open,” McMann stated.

She was then placed under arrest.

Written by William Reynolds 

 