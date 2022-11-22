‘Sleep With One Eye Open’ – Woman Charged With Making Terroristic Threat
November 22, 2022
An Atmore woman has been charged with making a terroristic threat.
Whitney Hope Hyatt, 31, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.
Hyatt allegedly threatened to burn down a residence on Ewing Drive in Atmore with the family members inside.
“She also made several threats and also stated that law enforcement would have a good reason to lock her up this time,” Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said.
Officers responded to the residence the following day after Hyatt returned and created a disturbance, he said.
“She continued making threats toward family members and advising them to sleep with one eye open,” McMann stated.
She was then placed under arrest.
