Registration Open For Tate Lady Aggies Softball Skills Clinic On Nov. 17

Tate Lady Aggies Softball will hold a fall skills clinic on November 17.

The clinic will take place from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Check in time is 4:45 p.m. with a cost of $50. Payment can b e made by Venmo @TateSoftball or by cash, check or card. Same day registration is available, or register online by clicking here.

Participants should have tennis shoes for use of the indoor hitting facility and gym.

