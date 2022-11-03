Ransom Middle School Academic Team Competes in Fall Tournament

Members of the Ransom Middle School Academic Team traveled to Collegiate High School in Niceville recently to compete at the 15th Annual Fall Tournament at Northwest Florida State College.

The students competed against high school students on high school level questions. They scored points in every round, won two matches, and made it to the playoffs.

Ransom Academic Team members are: Aden Bailey, Nicholas Brown, Addisyn Butler, Bryan Chen, Izzy Killebrew, Dash Morado, Jordan Schellang and Nathan Sims.

Courtesy for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.