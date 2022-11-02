Patricia ‘Patti’ Diane Helton

Mrs. Patricia “Patti” Diane Helton, age 57, passed away, October 27, 2022, in Atmore, AL. She was born July 30, 1965 in Tuscalosa, AL; and resided in Flomaton, AL; until moving to Atmore, AL; for the past 21 years. She was a member of Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church, and an active member of Household of Faith Ministries.

Mrs. Helton loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She loved her dogs, enjoyed going swimming, and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marce (Peggy Chavers) Allen, and one step-son Randall Helton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Rex Helton, of Atmore, AL; PO1 Willie Owens III, of Chesapeake, VA; two daughters, Farron Barrow, of Atmore, AL; Morgan Scott, of Atmore, AL; two brothers, Mike Allen, of Bratt, FL; Tony Allen, of Orlando, FL; one sister, Linda Green, of Bratt, FL; four grandchildren, Adelaide Barrow, Madelyn Pruett, Madison Pruett, Kaylee Pruett, other relatives, and friends.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Robinsonville Cemetery with Rev. Phil Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Robinsonville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 12:00 PM until service time at 1:00 PM at Robinsonville Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Greg Landon Helton, Willie Owens III, Ray Owens, Nate Scott, Christopher Haag, and Randall Blair.