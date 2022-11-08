Paradigm Parachute & Defense To Double Local Operations With New Jobs

Paradigm Parachute & Defense, a disabled-veteran-owned small business, is expanding their manufacturing operations in Escambia County, according to the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance.

The military parachute manufacturer received a grant through the Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund (IRDF) under a partnership between FloridaWest and the University of West Florida. The fund was established by the Florida Legislature, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and UWF to help Northwest Florida businesses grow, innovate and thrive.

Aaron Nazaruk, CEO of Paradigm, says the project is expected to create and sustain at least 28 new manufacturing and technical jobs over the next five years.

“The leadership from the FloridaWest team and UWF was invaluable to the success of being awarded this grant, which means we’ll be able to serve even more important endeavors around the world,” said Nazaruk. “Their hard work will allow us to effectively double our operations here in Pensacola.”

The FloridaWest team has been working with Paradigm on this grant since 2020.

“Paradigm’s mission critical products are deployed around the globe in the service of commercial, military, humanitarian, government and space operations,” said Scott Luth, FloridaWest CEO. “It will be rewarding to see this partnership lead to the growth of this amazing company.”

Paradigm is located on Ashland Avenue just north of West Nine Mile Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.