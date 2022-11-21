Operation Christmas Child Collections End Today At Highland Baptist, First Baptist Bratt

Highland Baptist Church in Molino and the First Baptist Church of Bratt end their Operation Christmas Child collections today.

Churches can drop off their OCC boxes during the times below for them to be packed for processing.

Highland Baptist Church

Monday, Nov. 21 – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

The church is located at 6420 Highway 95A North in Molino. For more information, contact the church office at (850) 587-5174.

First Baptist Church of Bratt

Monday, Nov. 21 – 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The church is located at 4570 West Highway 4 in Bratt.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox! In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.