One Shot In Drive-By At Escambia County Apartment Complex

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night at an Escambia County apartment complex.

It happened about 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road.

One person and four vehicles were hit by gunfire in the drive-by, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. An update on the victim’s condition has not been provided.

Friday night, the ESCO said no suspect has been identified as their investigation continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.