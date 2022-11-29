One Injured In Alleged Wrong Way Driver Crash On Highway 97 In Walnut Hill

November 29, 2022

One person received minor injuries in a wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill Monday night.

Witnesses said a pickup truck was traveling in the wrong lane of Highway 97 near Wiggins Lake Road, just north of Walnut Hill Fire Station.

An oncoming driver reportedly swerved out of the way to avoid a head-on collision, and his pickup truck struck a guardrail. The driver was noT injured.

The alleged wrong-way pickup truck came to rest about 1,000 feet away in a ditch after also apparently hitting a guardrail. The driver of the truck was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which completely closed Highway 97 and backed up traffic for over half a mile.

The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “One Injured In Alleged Wrong Way Driver Crash On Highway 97 In Walnut Hill”

  1. Wanda Gibbs on November 29th, 2022 3:34 am

    The truck traveling south in the north bound lane ran us off the road at top of Wiggins lake hill on the north side. They also ran the two cars in front of us off the road a Volkswagen and something else. I am thankful my husband did not loose control going into the grass the way we did. God was looking out for us. I would like to know why they were traveling south in the north bound lane. I’m thankful they did not kill anyone.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 