One Injured In Alleged Wrong Way Driver Crash On Highway 97 In Walnut Hill

One person received minor injuries in a wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill Monday night.

Witnesses said a pickup truck was traveling in the wrong lane of Highway 97 near Wiggins Lake Road, just north of Walnut Hill Fire Station.

An oncoming driver reportedly swerved out of the way to avoid a head-on collision, and his pickup truck struck a guardrail. The driver was noT injured.

The alleged wrong-way pickup truck came to rest about 1,000 feet away in a ditch after also apparently hitting a guardrail. The driver of the truck was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which completely closed Highway 97 and backed up traffic for over half a mile.

The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.