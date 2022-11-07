Northview To Host Playoff Games On Drive To State Championship Game

November 7, 2022

The Northview Chiefs are headed down the Drive to December in their quest for a 1R state championship. And Northview will have the home field advantage. As long as the Chiefs are contenders, they will host all playoff through the state semifinals.

No. 1 Northview and No 2. Chipley will sit out this Friday night with byes.

On Friday night, Nov. 18, Northview will host the winner of the Nov. 11 game between No. 4 Freeport and No. 5 Holmes County. Chipley will host either No. 3 Baker and No. 6 Bozeman.

The regional final is Nov. 25, and the State Semifinals are Dec. 2.

The 1R 1M, 1S & 2S state championships will be December 8-10 at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Florida High School Athletic Association has not announced the exact date for 1R.

