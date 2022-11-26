Northview Destroys Chipley 42-6 For Region Title (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs destroyed the 11-0 Chipley Tigers 42-6 Friday night in Bratt to claim a 1R regional championship and a seat at the Final Four table next week.

Oh, and the Chiefs are planning to hire a sign guy.

“I promise you I am going to put ‘State Champions’ up there in the biggest font,” head coach Wes Summerford told the team after the big win, pointing to the press box sign in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium that proclaims the Chiefs as state champions in 2012 — the last time they won a regional championship.

“Tell them to bring me my trophy,” quarterback Kaden Odom told his teammates the postgame huddle.

“I’d like to do it all over again to tell you the truth. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. I know there was a moment where I was just emotional because going from last week — the guys knew I wasn’t happy with them (last week), backs against the wall,” Summerford said.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

“I think our whole team stepped up. It just shows the character,” he said. “We talked a lot about that this week; there’s so many leaders in our building, and that’s awesome.”

In the regional battle of the undefeateds, perhaps no one really expected such a complete domination by the powerhouse Chiefs — and even a running clock in the second half under the FHSAA’s “mercy rule”.

Senior Jamarkus Jefferson led the Chiefs with five rushing touchdowns. The other TD from the Chiefs was on an 18–yard pass from Odom to Wyatt Scruggs.

By the fourth quarter, Northview had backed off full throttle, giving several key first string players a rest.

“He’s just a freshman; you’re playing a freshhhh—mannn,” the Northview sideline chanted at Chipley as freshman Daniel Earnest repeatedly gained yardage against the perplexed Tigers.

“With this crowd behind us tonight, we knew we were ready,” Odom said. “Coaches put together a great game plan, and we go out there and execute it. Coach always says Friday is payday. We came out here, and we got paid today. It feels good.”

“I feel great. It’s been a long time since we’ve been here,” Jefferson said. “We just had to handle business and do what we had to do.”

Next week, Northview (12-0) will host the Fightin’ Tigers of Union County High (8-2).

And the Chiefs will be ready.

“We’ve got to go win this,” Jefferson said.. We can’t let up. We’ve got to go handle business.”

“We’ll be ready. These guys, we come ready to work every week, and Friday takes care of itself,” Odom said. “Our last stop is Tallahassee when we hold that state championship trophy, baby!”

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.