Norma Wong Turner

Norma Wong Turner, 71, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on November 19, 2022. She was born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico on February 5, 1951 to Fortino Navarro Cota and Arcelia Wong. She was married to Steven Mark Turner for 44 years. Norma worked as a cashier in the food service department at the University of West Florida. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church and had a passion for the Lord and supporting others.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Fortino Navarro Cota and Arcelia Wong.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Turner; daughter, Michelle Turner; and granddaughter, Selena Turner.

The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Faith Chapel North. A rosary will be done during the visitation. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church with Father Hank Lech officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Barrancas National Cemetery.