Nine ‘Purple Star Schools’ Designated In Escambia County

Nine schools in Escambia County have been recognized as Purple Star Schools by the Florida Department of Education for their support of children of military families

The schools are:

Bailey Middle Beulah Academy of Science Blue Angels Elementary Escambia High School Global Learning Academy Jim Allen Elementary N.B. Cook Elementary Pine Meadow Elementary West Florida High

Additionally, the DOE will work with Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties to create a first of its kind teacher leadership program at Purple Star schools to both help veterans earn their teaching certification and help other teachers learn how to best serve military families. This program will allow Purple Star schools to fill teaching positions and help qualified teachers receive their certification more quickly.

“Purple Star schools have the tools and knowledgeable faculty needed to help children of military families succeed regardless of the obstacles they face,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We also recognize that no one can better relate to these children than those who have served, which is why we are encouraging our veterans to teach at these schools and across the state.”

“We are so proud of our relationship with our area military bases, and welcome the opportunity to continue to work closely with them to support our military families,” stated ECPS Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. “This recognition validates the efforts of our schools as they seek to meet the needs of our local military community.”

Purple Star campuses must meet certain requirements designed to support the unique needs of military children and their families as they transition into a new school and navigate a new community. Those requirements include:

Designating a faculty member as the military liaison to directly support families;

Updating the school website with resources for military students and families;

Offering a student-led transition program to assist military students in acclimating into a school;

Expanding staff professional development training opportunities on issues relating to military students; and

Reserving controlled, open enrollment seats for military-connected students to utilize to ensure school choice opportunities are available to them, regardless of the time of year their military transfer takes place.

The Purple Star teacher leadership program builds on legislation signed earlier this year to allow veterans with four years of military experience and an associate’s degree to obtain a 5-year temporary teaching certificate while they work towards earning a bachelor’s degree.

Through the program, schools in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Escambia, and Walton counties will actively recruit veterans to become teachers and then help them earn their certification directly from the school, without having to experience any delays from DOE. The program will also connect veterans with opportunities to finish their schooling at nearby colleges, getting veterans experience in the classroom and partnering veterans with mentor-teachers.