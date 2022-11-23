New Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves Sworn In

D.C. Reeves was sworn in as the new mayor of Pensacola on Tuesday.

New council members District 2 Charles Bare and District 6 Allison Patton were also sworn in, and District 4 member Jared Moore was sworn in for his second term.

District 7 councilman Delarian Wiggins was elected city council president, and District 3 councilman Casey Jones was elected vice president.

The city council also recognized outgoing Mayor Grover Robinson and outgoing council members Sherri Myers and Ann Hill.