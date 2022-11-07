Multiple Injuries In Rollover Crash At Highway 29, Neal Road

November 7, 2022

There were multiple injuries in a two vehicle rollover crash on Highway 29 Saturday afternoon.

The tw0-vehicle wreck happened about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 29 at Neal Road and involved a Kia Telluride that overturned and a Nissan Sentra.

Firefighters were forced to remove the roof from the Kia in order to extricate the injured.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Ensley and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 