Molino Man Charged With Broomstick Battery On Person Over 65 In ‘Greenhouse’ Dispute

A Molino man is accused of hitting his 71-year old neighbor in the face with a broomstick.

Thomas Flournoy Helms, Jr., 68, was charged with first degree felony aggravated battery on a person 65-years of age or older.

Helms became upset over a “greenhouse issue”, and the victim told him it would not be resolved, according to an arrest report. The

He became irate and left the victim’s residence. He later returned “armed with a broomstick and struck her in the face”, the report continues. Her eyeglasses were knocked off her face, and she suffered a minor injury near her eye.

The victim’s father corroborated her statement.

Helms was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.