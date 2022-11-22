Molino Man Charged With Broomstick Battery On Person Over 65 In ‘Greenhouse’ Dispute

November 22, 2022

A Molino man is accused of hitting his 71-year old neighbor in the face with a broomstick.

Thomas Flournoy Helms, Jr., 68, was charged with first degree felony aggravated battery on a person 65-years of age or older.

Helms became upset over a “greenhouse issue”, and the victim told him it would not be resolved, according to an arrest report. The

He became irate and left the victim’s residence. He later returned “armed with a broomstick and struck her in the face”, the report continues. Her eyeglasses were knocked off her face, and she suffered a minor injury near her eye.

The victim’s father corroborated her statement.

Helms was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 