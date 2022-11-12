Man Gets 15 Years For ATM Burglaries, Trafficking Heroin

November 12, 2022

An Escambia County Man has been sentenced to 15 years on state prison in connection with multiple ATM burglaries in Escambia County.

Arthur Arless Streety was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking in heroin; multiple counts of burglary; attempted burglary; grand theft; and criminal mischief. He must serve each day of the 15 years for the trafficking in heroin sentence as mandatory minimum.

In January 2022, prosecutors said Streety took park in the burglary of over a half dozen ATMs at multiple locations.

The ATMs were significantly damaged in the process, with one machine completely removed from its original location with over $23,000 stolen. When law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on the Streety’s residence, multiple pieces of evidence linking  him to the burglaries were located. Additionally, law enforcement officers found firearms and approximately 24 grams of heroin.

The burglarized ATMS included Central Credit Union on Nine Mile Road, SunTrust bank on Creighton Road, Regions Bank on South Blue Angel Parkway, and an ATM on Copter Road.

