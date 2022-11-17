Man Charged In Highway 29 Hit And Run Pedestrian Fatality

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a suspect in a fatal Highway 29 crash that claimed the life of a 53-year old woman on November 1.

Yahir Adan Moreno, 19, is charged with hit and run causing a fatal injury and tampering with evidence.

FHP said they located Moreno Wednesday with the 2020 white Chevrolet 2500 HD truck that struck and killed the woman on Highway 29 near Kenmore Road about 1:40 a.m. on November 1.

“The pedestrian was in the center lane of northbound U.S. Highway 29, traveling in an unknown direction. The vehicle’s front struck the pedestrian,” FHP said after the crash. “The vehicle continued traveling northbound, without

stopping.”

The pedestrian, Lisa Rowe., was pronounced deceased at the scene.