Man Allegedly Pulls Knife On Flomaton Officer, Escapes Custody

A man that allegedly pulled a knife on a Flomaton police officer before escaping custody Tuesday morning is facing multiple charges.

The Flomaton Police Department responded to a suspicious person complaint at the Circle K on Sidney Manning Boulevard. A Flomaton officer found 36-year old Emmanuel Rabun Bethea in a bathroom and ordered him to leave the business.

Bethea refused commands and turned toward the officer, stating “he’s not leaving”, according to Flomaton Police Chief Johnny Wilson.

“Officer Pittman then drew his duty weapon and gave loud commands to get on the ground and drop the knife,” Wilson said.

The officer was able to handcuff Bethea after several minutes and was escorted outside. He continued to struggle and was able to break free and run across Sidney Manning Boulevard (Highway 29) while still handcuffed, Wilson said.

The officer pursued Bethea and was able to take him into custody with the assistance of deputies from the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office.

Bethea was charged with resisting arrest, escape third degree, disorderly conduct, menacing, and criminal trespassing third degree. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.