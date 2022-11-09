Louise Ann Long

Mrs. Louise Ann Long, age 87, passed away, November 1, 2022, in Pensacola, FL. She resided most of her life in Canoe, AL; and a member of Corinth Baptist Church. She retired from Standard Furniture with many years of service.

Mrs. Long enjoyed spending time with family and going to church. She was a very hard-working southern lady, who really enjoyed cooking, and canning vegetables. She also enjoyed all the family get togethers.

Mrs. Long is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas (Carrie Snow) Harrison, husband, Joe Long, one son, Andy Long, two brothers, Charles Harrison, Mark Harrison, and one sister, Lou Ella Emmons.

She is survived by her two sons, Scotty Long, of Canoe, AL; Jerry (Christine) Long, of Canoe, AL; one daughter, Jo Ann Long (Tem Moye) of Jay, FL; one sister, Nell House, of Pensacola, FL; four grandchildren, Thomas Long, Richard Long, Melody Boutwell, Douglas Rebel, seven great-grandchildren, Triston, Cameron, Alyssa, Aleigha, Logan, Mary Jane, Deanna, one great-great grandchild, Derrick, and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Bro. Gene Freeland officiating.

Burial will follow at Canoe Freewill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Long, Triston Long, Cameron Long, Mike House, Darrell Holsonback, and Will Cottingham, Jr.

Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, AL. is in charge of all arrangements.