Interstate Crash Claims Life Of 19-Year Old Escambia County Man
November 9, 2022
A single vehicle crash on an interstate ramp claimed the life of a 19-year old Escambia County man Wednesday morning.
The man was traveling north on the I-110 ramp to I-10 westbound when his SUV went off the roadway and collided with a guardrail and concrete traffic barrier about 9:10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
The man was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he later passed away.
Comments
2 Responses to “Interstate Crash Claims Life Of 19-Year Old Escambia County Man”
Been on this curve many times. If NOT paying attention, the curve will throw you for a loop a and wreck your life. It’s very dangerous if texting and driving or have some other form of distraction going on. Especially at night! And if there are people behind you that tailgate your vehicle to go faster, it’s best to slow down and stay the speed limit. Although there is good railing, it’s still dangerous coming off the I-110 North bound. Sad day for this young person’s family. Maybe a slower speed limit is needed.
Another life claimed to Dead Man’s Curve. This is what the tow truck drivers have nicknamed this interstate exchange. My husband has fished several vehicles out of the woods and unrolled many accidents on this curve. People try to take it to fast and loose control. That’s why there is a speed limit.