Interstate Crash Claims Life Of 19-Year Old Escambia County Man

A single vehicle crash on an interstate ramp claimed the life of a 19-year old Escambia County man Wednesday morning.

The man was traveling north on the I-110 ramp to I-10 westbound when his SUV went off the roadway and collided with a guardrail and concrete traffic barrier about 9:10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

The man was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he later passed away.