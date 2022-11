Inez Chancery of McDavid Celebrates Her 100th Birthday

Inez Chancery of McDavid is celebrating her 100th birthday.

She has five children, eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Her birthday is Tuesday, but friends and family celebrated with her Saturday afternoon at Grace Baptist Church.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.