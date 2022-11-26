Help Wanted: Century Needs To Find Two Residents To Fill Council Seats

The Century Town Council needs to fill two town council seats in a process that will begin playing out in January.

Seat 3 on the Century Town Council is currently vacant and will remain vacant until the start of a new term in January, at which time the council seat will remain, well, vacant, albeit maybe just for a few minutes while before a temporary appointee is named that might be forced to vacate the seat in a few weeks after an election to fill the vacancy for the next four years.

Confused? At times, the town has been confused too as they work to sort it all out.

On September 27, Seat 3 councilman Leonard White resigned just hours before a budget meeting, citing time constraints due to his job as correctional officer at the Century Correctional Institution.

That obviously leaves Seat 3, one of five seats on the council, vacant. Because there are less than six months remaining in White’s term, the town’s charter indicates that a replacement can’t be appointed unless the council loses additional members and their quorum.

Seat 3 held by White, Seat 4 currently held by James Smith, Jr., and Seat 5 held by Sandra McMurray Jackson were up for election this year. Jackson was the only candidate to qualify for Seat 5, so she was reelected automatically. No one qualified for Seat 3 or 4.

Due to a strange provision in the town’s charter that says new council members are to be sworn in on the first Monday of January, the council will meet on Monday January 2, despite it being both a federal and state holiday.

At that time, the council will swear in Jackson and appoint temporary members for Seats 3 and 4. Then, a special election will be held within 60 to 90 days later for two members to finish the remainder of the four year terms.

At this week’s council meeting, current council members Jackson, Luis Gomez, Jr. and Dynette Lewis expressed concerns about making sure they have a quorum of three present at every meeting for the rest of the year in order to conduct town business.

Smith was not present at the meeting where Gomez stated that another council member might resign soon.

The town is searching for two people to appoint to the council in January; interested citizens can contact town hall or council members Gomez, Jackson or Lewis.

Pictured top: (L-R) Century council members Sandra McMurray-Jackson, Luis Gomez, Jr., and Dynette Lewis at a meeting recently. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.