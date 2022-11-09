Governor Ron DeSantis Gets Landslide Victory Over Charlie Christ

Gov. Ron DeSantis was reelected to a second term in a landslide victory over Democratic Charlie Crist on Tuesday.

With almost 100% of precincts reporting late Tuesday night, DeSantis and lieutenant governor running mate Jeanette Nuñez had 59.5% of the vote to 39.9% for Crist. DeSantis’ lead of nearly 20 percentage points was the largest margin of victory ever for a Florida Republican governor.

“The woke agenda has caused millions of Americans to leave these jurisdictions for greener pastures,” DeSantis said during a victory speech. “Now this great exodus of Americans, for those folks, Florida for so many of them has served as the Promised Land. We have embraced freedom. We have maintained law and order. We have protected the rights of parents. We have respected our taxpayers and we reject woke ideology…We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”

“Unfortunately, tonight did not turn out the way we hoped,” Crist said in an emailed statement. “Together, we stood up for our democracy and our freedoms, and we treated everyone with dignity and respect. I am very proud of that – and you should be, too. I was welcomed into your homes and businesses, from Pensacola to Miami, from Jacksonville to Tampa.”

Pictured: With wife Casey DeSantis by his side, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech in Tampa Tuesday night. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.