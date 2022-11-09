George Richard (Dick) Lastinger

George Richard (Dick) Lastinger, 80, of Pensacola, Fl. went peacefully to be with Jesus on November 4, 2022. Dick was born in Pensacola, Fl. on October 28, 1942 to Donald and Mildred Lastinger. He was married to Betty T. Lastinger for 34 years.

Dick grew up in the East Hill area of Pensacola, attending East Hill Baptist Church, where he was saved and baptized. In 1955, he moved from town with his parents to establish Hillcrest Baptist Church. Dick was the last surviving charter member of Hillcrest. He enjoyed serving with the First Impressions Ministry where he drove a golf cart and greeted people. He and Betty were also members of the Carl Mock Sunday School class, where they had many close friends.

Dick attended J M Tate High School. He went on to serve in the Army National Guard for many years. Later he became a truck driver with his trucking buddy, Don Brakefield. Many colorful stories were told by these two from their cross-country trucking adventures.

Dick also volunteered his time with the Escambia Search and Rescue as a boat captain.

One of Dick’s greatest passions in life was fishing. Not only did he learn to wet a hook from his Grandaddy Lee, but he learned early on that great relationships were made while fishing. Like his Grandaddy, he had numerous fishing buddies and knew how to tell epic fishing stories. His joy of fishing was made complete by inviting his family and friends to enjoy his famous fried fish and hush puppies.

Upon his retirement, Dick became a gardener. It was a hobby that he enjoyed with his neighbor and brother-in-law, Joel. They planted more than seeds. They grew a bond that was as close as any brothers could be. Dick loved being able to share the fruits of his labor with his family and friends.

Of course, Dick’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was a faithful husband, devoted son and loving father, brother, grandfather, and uncle. You always knew his door would be open and anyone would be welcome to come have coffee with him.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Bro. Don and Milly Lastinger, his sister, Betty Lastinger Davis, and his brother, Donald L. Lastinger Jr. (Sonny boy).

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty T. Lastinger, daughter, Kristi Lastinger Reid; Granddaughters, Melissa Parker (Matthew), Samantha Hamrick (Jacob); Great granddaughters, Faith Reid, Aubree Reid, and Charlotte Parker; Brother-in-law, Joel Davis (Chris); Sisters-in-law, Dorothy Cone (Frank), Carolyn Zimmer (Dave), and Marylan Miller.

Nieces, Donna Adkison (Tony) and Becky Davis; Great Nephews, Chad Adkison, Brandon Moorhead (Samantha) and Drew Moorhead; Great niece, Amy Kohn (Josh)

Numerous close cousins and special friend, Don Brakefield.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 10 at 12:30 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home, 1000 S. Highway 29, Cantonment, FL. 32533, officiated by Rev. Jim Locke.

Family will welcome friends one hour prior to service.

Burial will be at Bayview Cemetery following the service.

The family invites everyone to join them for a reception at Heritage Hall, Hillcrest Church, immediately following the services.

Pallbearers will be Don Brakefield, Chuck Brown, Lee Carnley, Brad Dennis, Robert Kennedy, Carl Mock, Roy Whittle and Roy Wiggins.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the men of Carl Mock’s Sunday School Class.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Hillcrest Disaster Relief Fund.

The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to West Florida Progressive Care and ICU units and Select Specialty Care for their compassionate care of Dick and his family.